NOVART: BIM WORKFLOW for developers

BIM WORKFLOW
ADVANTEGES
↓
3D MODELING
↓
VIZUALIZATION
↓
COORDINATION
↓
ERROR REMOVAL
↓
INTELIGENT 3D OBJECTS
↓
REAL-TIME UPDATE
↓
VALUE ENGINEERING
↓
INTERNATIONAL RECOGNISED BIM STANDARD
↓
20% COST REDUCTION
↓
30% TIME REDUCTION
↓
DIGITALIZATION OF THE PRODUCT DELIVERY
↓
4D BIM – SCHEDULE INTEGRATION
↓
5D BIM – COST INTEGRATION
↓
6D – OPERATION & MAINTENANCE
BIM stands for Building Information Modelling, however we believe that the true potential of BIM is harnessed by extracting the data held in the BIM model and using it to manage the project better. It’s all about “Information” – gathering, storing and exchange, within a construction project environment, in the most efficient way, through its whole life cycle. The BIM model is created by the design and construction team collaboratively using a coherent set of data rich 3D computer models instead of separate sets of 2D drawings and specifications. This approach ensures that the project has a fully coordinated and accurate set of construction documentation.
…citeste articolul integral in Revista Constructiilor nr. 135 – aprilie 2017, pag. 32
