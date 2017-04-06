NOVART: BIM WORKFLOW for developers

Iarna e… ca vara! Iarna poate fi ca vara atunci cand cineva face ceva in acest sens. Moda sau nu, in ultimii ani, edilii capitalei noastre si poate nu numai ei, au purces la o operatiune noua pentru noi, veche pentru altii, aceea de a proteja cladirile cu materiale termoizolante capabile sa mentina un regim termic confortabil in locuinte. … Citeste in continuare »

PSC: Retrospectiva 2014 Anul 2014 a reprezentat, pentru Patronatul Societatilor din Constructii, un an de referinta in definitivarea si implementarea viziunilor propuse pentru sustenabilitatea actiunilor din domeniul constructiilor ale firmelor membre. In acelasi timp, s-a urmarit sustinerea activitatii filialelor regionale si consolidarea retelei patronale la nivel national. Cu o experienta de peste 12 ani in domeniu, PSC … Citeste in continuare »

KEYSFIN: Statistici ingrijoratoare pentru sectorul constructiilor Daca bancile vor continua sa limiteze accesul romanilor la credite, piata constructiilor din Romania se indreapta cu pasi repezi catre o criza similara cu cea din 2011-2013, avertizeaza analistii de la KeysFin, intr-un studiu privind situatia de pe piata de profil din Romania. Efectele vor fi resimtite la nivel general in economie, deoarece sectorul constructiilor … Citeste in continuare »